Letter: Premier Horgan’s performance disappointing

Re: Horgan a leader you can feel at ease with.

Last week’s letter calling Premier Horgan an authentic and trustworthy later took me by surprise, as in my experience I have found the exact opposite to be true. His government has been in power for almost three years now and despite his talk, life has not gotten any better for most people in B.C.

The Premier made promises to British Columbians. He said there would be a $10-a-day daycare for every family who wants it. He promised decisive action on affordability – and we have seen none of this come to be. Instead we have been left with a Premier who sacrifices the promises he has made to the province in the hopes of keeping a few select groups happy.

When protests were shutting down vital infrastructure and halting work on important projects, Horgan refused to step in and take real action. When the forestry crisis was at its peak and communities were losing their main employers, he refused to even acknowledge that there was a serious problem. These are not the qualities of an authentic and honest leader.

Horgan has showed that he will do whatever it takes to keep his party in power, even if that means compromising on values he once held dear. I don’t know about you, but that’s not someone I’d want to play cards with.

Marie Kolenosky



newsroom@saobserver.net

