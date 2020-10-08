LETTER: Polson Park lights need a cleanin’

Vernon Morning Star reader says the glass housing are like a science experiment

Like many citizens of this fair city, I like to join my friends for some fresh air and relaxing company in our Polson Park. I know its reputation has a tarnished side as well, but, many who meet down there do so to enjoy the place are ordinary, everyday workers, parents with children or retired folks wanting to walk, jog, bike or just sit around having a kaffeeklatsch.

The grounds crew in charge of the park are always busy and doing a great job.

One big ‘missed-a-spot’… the light standards.

They’re tall and beautiful and well built, but the glass housings at the top are so full of cobwebs, etc.

It’s like an entomology experiment is going on in there.

I’m sure all it would take is for the city to use the same bucket truck and water hose that they use to clean the traffic lights, to give the same TLC to the light standards in the park.

Patti Huculak,

Vernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Nothing done about noisy Vernon street

Just Posted

Fundraiser kicked off for single Vernon dad whose son is battling cancer

Chase Annecchini, 4, was diagnosed with cancer this summer

Safe highway crossing for North Okanagan trail users could cost $210K

Greater Vernon Advisory Committee to discuss Bailey Road Connection Wednesday

New Lake Country trail provides faster, safer access to amenities

The 800-metre trail connects Newene Road with Eva and Pretty roads west of Highway 97

Police seek help with hit-and-run that killed reported Kelowna Hells Angel

Michael “Speedy” Christiansen was found dead Sept. 21 in the Fraser Valley; police say he was hit by a truck four days prior

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff Cancelled for 2020

The event will return in 2021

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

‘Law and order’ vs. COVID-19 chaos: Pence, Harris meet in Utah in VP undercard debate

Sen. Kamala Harris wasted no time from the start of the 90-minute debate in Utah

Suspicious package, deemed fake, prompts large RCMP response in downtown Kelowna

The item was left on a bench outside the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday

One new COVID-19 case in Interior Health

Twenty-five cases are active and on isolation

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Most Read