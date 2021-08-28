LETTER: Missing facts

I don’t think Rick Davidson’s letter “Canada on Fire” has covered all the facts.

What alternative source of energy (at this time) would replace fossil fuels?

I think fossil fuels to some extent will be a fact of life for at least three more generations.

For starters, how much wind and waves would it take to power a thousand D-8 Cats?

I don’t think eliminating fossil fuels would be nearly as productive as doing more research on means and methods of reducing the pollution caused.

How about the huge inventory of vehicles, machinery in existence now with a potential “life expectancy” at this point of another 50 years?

Are those to be relegated to the scrap pile?

J.L. Mawle

Vernon