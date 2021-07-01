Vernon Pickleball Association members Rob Irving (from left), Myron Hocevar, Don Friesen and Ian Phillips flank Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming (centre) inside the newly roofed Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex at Marshall Fields. (City of Vernon photo) Photo above (left to right): Rob Irving, Myron Hocevar, Mayor Victor Cumming, Don Friesen and Ian Phillips inside the OWA Pickleball Complex.

LETTER: Amazing new pickleball facility

Morning Star reader says kudos to new development

We live across the road from Marshall Field. All winter we watched the construction of the new pickleball facility. It is quite an amazing structure. When it was completed we were feeling like it was a big white elephant in Marshall Field. They have recently completed the design on the front of the building. The design really adds to the facility.

Marshall Field hosts many sports and this design adds to that theme and makes it look like a world-class facility. We want to give kudos to all the members, sponsors and city councils that have made this venture possible.

T. Loschuk

