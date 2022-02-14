Caribou spotted from helicopter in the Queest area near Revelstoke. (Conservation Officer Service Facebook)

Two Alberta snowbikers fined more than $1,600 for riding in caribou closure near Revelstoke

The riders were spotted by conservation officers in the Sale Mountain caribou closure

A pair of Alberta residents were ticketed on Feb. 14 for snow biking in an area closed to protect mountain caribou near Revelstoke.

Conservation Officers on a helicopter patrol near Revelstoke spotted two snowbike riders in the middle of the Sale Mountain closure. The officers landed, stopped the riders and handed out more than $1,600 in fines.

According to the Conservation Officer Service, the first rider was charged with snowmobiling in a closed area and failing to produce documents and identification, for a total of $748. The second was charged for using or operating a snowmobile in a closed area, failing to produce documents and identification and failing to display a number plate, decal or sticker of other jurisdiction, for a total of $921.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Conservation Officer Service reminded the public that recreational snowmobiling in illegal areas can displace mountain caribou from high-quality winter habitat, impacting an already threatened population.

Prior to issuing the fines, the officers to spotted 25 caribou while flying over the Queest area.

READ MORE: Balancing land use: Revelstoke snowmobile club preserving caribou on Frisby Ridge

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s population grows by over 9% since 2016: Statistics Canada

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeSnow

Previous story
Hundreds of Princeton flood victims face homelessness if no government intervention

Just Posted

(Photo/City of Kelowna)
Problem property owned by province pesters Kelowna council

(Photo/Tourism Kelowna)
Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission adds new advisory council members

Photo submitted WorkBC's Career Education Day will be at Clarence Fulton Secondary school Thursday.
Vernon grad class hosts bottle drive Tuesday

Alison Beaumont and her piece, The Feels (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna art exhibit calls people to action