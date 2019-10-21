Opinion polls indicate Conservative candidate Tracy Gray could win Kelowna-Lake Country

Going into today’s election Gray had 40 per cent support

With only a few hours to go until polls close, online polling projections indicate Conservative candidate Tracy Gray is on track to win Kelowna-Lake Country.

According to 338Canada, Gray is projected to win 40 per cent of the popular vote, while Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr is projected to win 33.9 per cent of the vote.

While Gray has remained ahead of her rival for most of the campaign, her lead has narrowed in recent weeks. Fuhr on the other hand, has seen his support remain relatively flat.

READ MORE: Kelowna-Lake Country polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

READ MORE: Canadians begin to cast ballots after divisive campaign, and amid tight polls

The same projection poll indicates NDP candidate Justin Kulik’s support has increased in recent weeks, increasing from 9.3 per cent at the beginning of October to 14.4 per cent. The bump in support isn’t likely to change the local election outcome, however his party now sits ahead of Travis Ashley with the Green Party at 8.1 per cent.

The polls will remain open until 7 p.m. tonight.

Follow Kelowna Capital News for live results on our website or Facebook page.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Canadians begin to cast ballots after divisive campaign, and amid tight polls

Just Posted

Gotham Nightclub pumps up the jams for the first time this weekend

Gotham Nightclub is taking place of Level Nightclub eight months after it closed its doors

Sockeye Salmon return to Okanagan Lake for the first time in decades

The Okanagan Nation Alliance and Fisheries and Oceans Canada restored a fish ladder damaged over 50 years ago

Big Wreck will play the Kelowna Community Theatre Nov. 3

Big Wreck is a Canadian-American rock band formed by Ian Thornley in 1994

Big White receives 18 cm of snow

Snowfall comes as the resort prepares for opening day on Nov. 28.

Motionball hosts first-ever university marathon of sport at UBC Okanagan

Motionball is a national non-profit that raises awareness and funds for the Special Olympics

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Hergott: Driving and talking to a passenger

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about distracted driving with passengers

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Bill Kenzle credits positive attitude as secret to a long life

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Halloween musical creeps onto the Summerland Community Arts Centre stage

Tracy Fehr and the Voice Studio Singers perform on Oct. 25.

Most Read