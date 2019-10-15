CBC’s Chris Walker (far right) hosted the first Kelowna federal election forum at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

All-candidates meet and greet at UBCO

Students and residents will have a chance to meet with the MP hopefuls on Friday

Do you want to get to know who you’re voting for prior to election day on Oct. 21?

Well, you’ll have a chance this Friday (Oct. 18) at UBC Okanagan’s federal candidates’ meet-and-greet. The event will take place between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the foyer of Fipke Centre (3247 University Way).

Candidates from both the Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola ridings will be present at the event, which was organized by the school’s department of economics, philosophy and political science.

Guests will be welcome to meet with candidates, ask questions and learn about the candidates’ backgrounds and their visions for the future of the region and Canada.

Hosted by Maxime Héroux-Legault and Halina Sapeha, assistant professors of political science, the event is non-partisan and includes candidates from all major parties.

READ MORE: Doorknocking still effective in modern elections

READ MORE: Candidates discuss possible minority government at West Kelowna forum

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau, Singh posture for ‘progressive’ votes while Scheer fights in Quebec

Just Posted

Okanagan health organizations unite to host Future of Health Forum in Kelowna

The forum will be held at the Kelowna Innovation Centre on Friday, Oct. 18

Road closures, detours and transit impacts coming with weekend’s Okanagan Marathon

The 25th annual SunRype Okanagan Marathon takes place Oct. 19 and 20.

All-candidates meet and greet at UBCO

Students and residents will have a chance to meet with the MP hopefuls on Friday

Accelerate Okanagan announces new CEO

The Accelerate Okanagan board was unanimous in appointing Brea Lake to the leadership role

West Kelowna restaurant adds Canadian top 50 accolade to their menu

Quail’s Gate Estate Winery’s Old Vines Restaurant was named a top restaurant for a date in 2019

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Okanagan man killed in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police say 21-year-old died at scene after pickup truck collided with transport trailer

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

Enderby massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after ‘accidentally’ crossing border

Parents travelling with three-month-old reportedly being held in Pennsylvania

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Extra week added to Sagmoen trial

Pre-trial conference Tuesday sees trial proper date pushed back to Dec. 2

Most Read