Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

“If only I could communicate with my friends in a language of farts,” thought the six-year-old dreamily. While humans may not have perfected this (although many have tried), a 2003 study finds that the herring fish might have.

After Magnus Wahlberg and a team of researchers in Denmark found that herring often release bubbles from their anuses when scared or during ascent or descent, Ben Wilson of Simon Fraser University decided to dive deeper.

According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science magazine, Wilson set up tanks in a lab, videotaped the fish and correlated the bubble blowing with the sounds they recorded. Researchers called these sounds fast repetitive ticks, giving the ever-so-appropriate acronym: FRTs. Wilson’s team noted the herring FRTed just as darkness was falling and when they gathered. This suggests that the FRTing has a social function.

For most of the interior snow is expected to fall until Wednesday night with some sun coming through for Thursday morning. Temperature is not expected to go below -2 C and there will be a high of 2 C.

The children of the couple who died in the plane crash on Gabriola Island have come forward and identified the couple as Allan and Katheryn Boudreau.

Check out this incredibly satisfying video on how your morning espresso is made!

