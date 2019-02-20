World Community Film Festival returns to Kelowna

The festival celebrates its 16th anniversary

photo: contributed

The World Community Film Festival returns to Kelowna to celebrate its 16th anniversary.

The festival that will take place from Feb. 28 until March 3 will offer over 30 documentaries for free to all that wish to attend.

The festival starts Feb. 28 at 6p.m. with refreshments at the KI-Low-Na Friendship Centre. The film Us and Them which deals with the lives of people suffering from addictions and homelessness will screen at 7 p.m. followed by a discussion.

Friday March 1 will feature four films with an outdoor sports and environmental theme starting at 6:30 p.m. at Okanagan College. The remainder of the festival will take place Saturday and Sunday March 2 and 3 at Okanagan College.

The full schedule and film descriptions can be found at www.worldfilmfestkelowna.net

The mission of the volunteer-organized festival is to provide inspiring and moving documentaries in an atmosphere conducive to discussion and community building.

Activist tables, food, snacks as well as dinners and lunches, will be available during the festival.

Donations will be accepted for the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society and Inn from the Cold.

