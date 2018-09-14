Whippet show sure to deliver speed, excitement, in Lavington

The Whippet Club of British Columbia is holding two CKC Lure Field Trails on Sept. 22 and 23.

The Whippet Club of British Columbia is holding two CKC Lure Field Trails on Sept. 22 and 23.

It’s an outdoors “unbenched” and “unexamined” event with no cover.

RELATED: Summerland hosts dog show

RELATED: Letter: Off-leash not a problem

These events are held under the rules of the Canadian Kennel Club. The performances take place at the Icelandic Horse Farm field on Longford Road in Lavington.

Certification runs will be held on Friday, Sept. 21 and spots must be reserved with Fiona Hart at 250-860-2706 by Sept 16.

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Montreal voice coach sets up shop in Okanagan
Next story
Dancers don dance shoes to prepare for popular Shuswap fundraiser

Just Posted

Knox Mountain Drive reopens this weekend

Knox your socks off in Kelowna

12 Lake Country candidates file nomination packages

Nomination packages have begun to trickle in

Learn more about Lake Country school candidate trustee Amy Geistlinger

Geistlinger is vying for a position on the Central Okanagan Public Schools board

Kelsey Serwa’s foundation receives $1,000 donation

The KSER (Kelsey Serwa) Scholarship fund supports graduating Grade 12 Kelowna athletes

Get rid of old tires in Kelowna this weekend

Drop them off at Okanagan College Saturday, Sept. 15

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Arrest made in Port Alice mail bomb incident

A 73 year old resident of Whitehorse, Yukon, was arrested on September 13th and remains in custody.

Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects

Manitoba RCMP have called in the OPP to investigate the Crown utility’s work sites in the 1960s and 1970s

B.C. curling cashspeil features world-class squads

Headlining the women’s field is 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan.

Cops for Kids helps family of young cancer patient

Brandon Neufeld of Summerland underwent frequent treatments in Vancouver during past year

Dancers don dance shoes to prepare for popular Shuswap fundraiser

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars to benefit Larch Hills chalet expansion and Shuswap Hospice

Cancer returns to young B.C. girl with a vengeance

Shuswap family is grateful a drug geneticists believe could help will be made available

Most Read