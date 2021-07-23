Local Losers is welcoming the art community to its inaugural art show opening Saturday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m. (Contributed)

Local Losers is welcoming the art community to its inaugural art show opening Saturday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m. (Contributed)

Vernon gallery’s first show turns spotlight on Lake Country artist

International contemporary artist first to become Local Loser solo exhibitionist with Material Spirits

Vernon’s newest art gallery and studio is hosting its first show this Saturday (July 24) and all attention will be on Lake Country resident and international contemporary artist Mackenize Perras.

Local Losers is inviting the community to explore Material Spirits, a solo exhibition described as a dizzying, sensory overload of textures and colours.

“As the inaugural solo exhibition in Vernon’s newest gallery space, this is a must-attend event for all art-lovers in the Okanagan Valley,” reads a statement from Local Losers.

The all-ages event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will include a sound installation by Ganzfeld and live music by Chris Atkins.

“This event will include a bar and will be one to remember as it celebrates bringing the community together and enjoying the live and in-person art experiences we have all been missing,” the gallery’s statement reads.

Perras has previously had exhibits with the prestigious London Paint Club and Los Angeles’ Alessandro Stein Collection

For more information on the artist visit mackenzieperras.com or @rottingcolours on Instagram.

The opening will take place 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, and the exhibit will run during normal gallery hours into mid-August.

For ticket information, visit localosers.ca/events.

READ MORE: ‘Local Losers’ have a place to create with Vernon art studio opening

READ MORE: WATCH: Young Kelowna busker serenades Bernard Avenue


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts

Previous story
Curtains rise for Kelowna Actors Studio this fall
Next story
‘Aquaman’s’ Jason Momoa resurfacing in Canada for sequel

Just Posted

The ‘Alertable’ app transmites emergency notifications affecting a specified area. (File photo)
CSRD launches new emergency alert system

Cailen Vilness pictured with his girlfriend Jaydean. He was planning to propose to her before he was killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe)
Memorial fundraiser planned for victim of deadly Kelowna crane collapse

Local Losers is welcoming the art community to its inaugural art show opening Saturday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m. (Contributed)
Vernon gallery’s first show turns spotlight on Lake Country artist

A vehicle after a tire flew off on Highway 1 near Canmore, Alberta in July 2020. The driver was on her way home from the Okanagan where she believed her lug nuts were purposefully loosened. (Rick Bigland photo)
‘Check your nuts’: Kelowna-Lake Country MLA condemns lug nut looseners