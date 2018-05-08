Vernon embraces Comic culture

Some unusual guests, some with tails, horns and capes, converged at a local hotel Saturday.
Comic book characters came to life as the inaugural Vernon Comic Con burst into action at the Village Green Hotel.
It was a party of unique proportions as collectors and fans united for the free family event.
A variety of collectibles were on hand for the trade show, along with a huge assortment of character trinkets, cards and, of course, comics. Lining up with Free Comic Book Day, Ebenezer’s gave out free comic books. Prizes were also awarded for best costumes.
The evening wrapped up with Star Wars Trivia at The Green Pub.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.