photo-contributed

Truck 59 Cider opens for season

The cidery will open for season by hosting the third annual Okanagan Cider Festival

The third annual Okanagan Cider Festival will be hosted by Truck 59 Ciderhouse as they open for season.

As apple orchards across the province begin to blossom B.C. Cider week celebrations will begin. From April 26 until May 5 patrons can enjoy a full schedule of things to do. There are views from the Truck ’59 Ciderhouse while tasting ciders from over 20 local producers, enjoying live music from local bands; Proper Man and Round Here.

There will be cider-inspired eats from Smack Dab, Blu Saffron, and Renegade Kitchen. There will also be a selection of locally curated artisan vendors at the event where you can buy yourself a treat and a pop up Cider Store from Cask & Barrell where guests can pick up their favourite ciders to take home.

“This is a great opportunity to try out a whole range of BC craft ciders.” said Russ Johnson owner of Truck ’59 Ciderhouse. “We are excited to host the 2019 Okanagan Ciderfest and welcome the public to Truck ’59 Ciderhouse.”

Tickets for the event are sold out however Truck 59 Ciderhouse is open for the season in West Kelowna.

Truck 59 Cider opens for season

