Trio of exhibitions close out 2021 for Vernon Art Gallery

A Bountiful Year by Marsha Kennedy is one of the works on display at the Vernon Public Art Gallery. (Marsha Kennedy)

A few upcoming exhibitions will be the final displays of the year for the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

The first features a retrospective of Marsha Kennedy’s work drawn from 25 public and private collections throughout Western Canada, including four pieces from the VPAG’s permanent collection. Embodied Ecologies opens today, Oct. 7, and consists of a traveling retrospective survey of the work of the Saskatchewan artist. The opening reception takes place from 6-8 p.m.

This exhibition explores the conceptual basis and evolution of Kennedy’s art practice through multiple bodies of work that engage concepts pertaining to the body, motherhood, feminism, spirituality, nature, museology, ecology, environmental sustainability, and colonial impacts on the land, spanning Kennedy’s prolific four decade career. Works in printmaking, painting, mixed media, installation and sculpture present a richly layered picture of the diversity and yet unifying conceptual threads of Kennedy’s practice.

The Intersection of Art and Music exhibition by the Sounds Suspicious Musicians Collective will open Oct. 22. Inspired by the collaborative nature of the music collective, The Intersection of Art and Music is a three-part installation. The first being an ambient music track where each member of the Sounds Suspicious collective submitted one sound or rhythm, which when composed together, create a collaborative song. The second part of the installation is a video projection. Again in the spirit of collaboration, each Sounds Suspicious member took a short video of something that inspires or compliments their music. The videos were compiled together to create an abstract visualizer that coincides with the audio track and is projected onto a circular sheet suspended from the ceiling. This circular sheet creates an immersive space where viewers can watch and interact with the video from inside the circular space, or outside of it. The walls of the gallery will be filled with lyrics from each Sounds Suspicious member, creating a poem that resembles the 1920’s Dadaist cut-up technique. Featured musicians will also be performing at the Art After Dark event on Oct. 22. Tickets at vernonpublicartgallery.com/art-after-dark.

Upcoming on Oct. 28, Exposed! is the gallery’s annual members’ exhibition, which provides opportunities to established artists and those working outside the mainstream of artistic production.

“Members are at the core of the Vernon Public Art Gallery and Exposed, our annual member’s exhibition, is one way that we can say thank you for their ongoing support,” executive director Dauna Kennedy said. “This exhibition features a mix of artworks from our membership. Some are established artists, and for others, it will be their first opportunity to display their work publicly. All works are available for sale, so it is a great opportunity to find a special Christmas gift while supporting local art.”

The gallery is now receiving applications to Exposed! until Oct. 15. The opening receptions for Exposed! and The Intersection of Art and Music take place Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m.

