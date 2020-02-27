Glenn Wool is a Canadian stand-up comedian. (Contributed)

Trainwreck Comedy to celebrate 10 years of laughs in Kelowna

The open-mic event will take place Mar. 10. at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna

Trainwreck Comedy is gearing up to celebrate a decade of laughs next month when it hosts an open mic comedy night at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna.

The first-ever open mic night was held ten years ago at O’Flannigan’s and has since grown immensely, becoming the Okanagan’s premier stand-up comedy show with venues in Penticton, West Kelowna, Vernon and Big White all hosting the show.

“It’s hard to believe 10 years have passed already,” said Rob Balsdon, owner of Train Wreck Comedy.

“So many comedians got their start on the Train Wreck Comedy stage over that time and now it’s such a thrill to bring some of the best comedians in North America to the Okanagan on a regular basis.”

READ MORE: CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna

The 10 year anniversary kick-off show will be the first of an all-year celebration that features well-known comedian Glenn Wool as the headliner as well as another surprise comedian for only $10 for the first 100 people.

“$10 tickets on the 10th of March is a pretty good way to kick-off 10 years,” said Balsdon.

“We want to thank everyone for their support over the last decade and this show will do just that! You would pay $40-$50 to see this same line-up in a theatre, so people would be crazy to miss out on this celebration.”

Glenn Wool’s TV credits include appearences on John Oliver’s ‘New York Stand-Up Show’ as well as on the Green Room with Paul Provenza to name a couple.

Most recently Glenn has been successful in the international comedy circuit, [erfroming for large crowds in Holland, Singapore, Dubai, Melbourne, Montreal and more.

The Train Wreck Comedy 10 Year Anniversary Kick-off Show at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 10 at O’Flannigan’s Pub. Tickets are just $10 (plus tax and fees) for the first 100 people. Tickets available now at www.trainwreckcomedy.com

READ MORE: Swinging with the Stars raises $314,500 for Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Comedy and Humour

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna

Just Posted

Lake Country resident looks back at 50 year career with BC Tree Fruits

Elaine Roseen’s starting wage with the company in 1969 was $1.50

Trainwreck Comedy to celebrate 10 years of laughs in Kelowna

The open-mic event will take place Mar. 10. at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna

CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna

The festival features local craft beer and bites

UBCO cappella group Beats set to perform in Lake Country

Group will be performing at Creekside Theatre on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

West Kelowna council passes resolution to opt-out of spec tax

The resolution is part of continued efforts to have the city removed from the spec tax

Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s dog was also assassinated

Your morning start for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Galloway: Be kind

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Surrey will replace its RCMP force with municipal police, province confirms

City of Surrey has been authorized to set up its own city police force

Local Lizzie: Be yourself, be confident

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

“Who” dunnit? Penticton RCMP seek midnight masked bandit

If you recognize this culprit and give a hoot, call Penticton RCMP

Penticton man arrested, charged for local drug trafficking operation

41-year-old Ryan Chaffey of Penticton was arrested at a suite on the 1000 block of Westminster Ave.

Penticton RCMP seeking suspect of vandalism to Chinese place of gathering

RCMP are investigating a reported incidence of vandalism after an alleged racially-motivated attack

Penticton bylaw officers tear down homeless man’s camp

Bylaw had “serious” safety and fire concerns about the dwelling in the Skaha Lake parking lot.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Patient was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Most Read