FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2017, file photo, Tom Selleck is shown during Oklahoma Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Oklahoma City. Selleck is working on a memoir, and it won‚Äôt just be about acting. The ‚ÄúMagnum P.I.‚Äù star has a deal with Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. The book, announced Monday, April 8, 2019, is currently untitled and does not yet have a release date. Selleck, 74, said in a statement that he would share stories about his career, but also about life ‚Äúaway from the camera.‚Äù (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Tom Selleck, star of TV and films, is writing memoir

Actor says his book will ‘illuminate’ the last half-century of Hollywood and America

Tom Selleck is working on a memoir, and it won’t just be about acting.

The “Magnum P.I.” and “Friends” star has a deal with Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. The book, announced Monday, is currently untitled and does not yet have a release date.

Selleck, 74, said in a statement that he would share stories about his career, but also about life “away from the camera.” Besides “Magnum P.I.,” Selleck is known for such films as “Three Men and a Baby” and for his Jesse Stone TV movies. According to Dey Street, his book will illuminate a half century of Hollywood “and of America.” The actor revealed last summer that he had started the memoir, saying people had been asking him for years to write one.

The Associated Press

