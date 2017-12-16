The Paperboys visit Kelowna

Check out the Rotary Centre for the Arts Jan. 27

Celebrating their 25th anniversary year, Vancouver Canadian musician Tom Landa is looking back on the legacy of his much-loved folk-rock band The Paperboys, according to the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

For a quarter-century, The Paperboys have been touring the world and lighting up stages with their freewheeling blend of influences from Celtic and bluegrass, to Mexican son jarocho, brass bands and Canadian roots.

They have been called everything from Cajun slamgrass to worldbeat, they’ve received a Juno award (Canadian Grammy), plus two Juno nominations, two West Coast Music Awards, released nine albums, and regularly play two-night bills in the Pacific Northwest, according to the arts centre.

Their latest CD, Score brings together all the familiar sounds of The Paperboys and they will be kicking off 2018 in the Okanagan with a stop in Kelowna Jan. 27 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Tickets are $25 for an adult, $20 for members or for a group of more than six and $15 for students.

Tickets can be purchased online, or by calling 250-717-5304.

