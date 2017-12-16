Credit: Facebook

The Paperboys visit Kelowna

Check out the Rotary Centre for the Arts Jan. 27

Celebrating their 25th anniversary year, Vancouver Canadian musician Tom Landa is looking back on the legacy of his much-loved folk-rock band The Paperboys, according to the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

For a quarter-century, The Paperboys have been touring the world and lighting up stages with their freewheeling blend of influences from Celtic and bluegrass, to Mexican son jarocho, brass bands and Canadian roots.

They have been called everything from Cajun slamgrass to worldbeat, they’ve received a Juno award (Canadian Grammy), plus two Juno nominations, two West Coast Music Awards, released nine albums, and regularly play two-night bills in the Pacific Northwest, according to the arts centre.

Their latest CD, Score brings together all the familiar sounds of The Paperboys and they will be kicking off 2018 in the Okanagan with a stop in Kelowna Jan. 27 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Tickets are $25 for an adult, $20 for members or for a group of more than six and $15 for students.

Tickets can be purchased online, or by calling 250-717-5304.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Performance embodies true meaning of Christmas

Just Posted

Let it snow in Kelowna

Snow is in the forecast for this week

Photos: Adventuring in Stuart Park

Have you seen Friday’s edition of the Capital News? Check out the photos featured

The Paperboys visit Kelowna

Check out the Rotary Centre for the Arts Jan. 27

Rutland students help less fortunate

At Rutland Senior Secondary, students are helping the homeless this holiday season

Lake Country seniors receive Christmas surprise

Hampers will be given to 20 lucky seniors in need next week

What’s happening

Find out about the events happening in your community this weekend

#MeToo at work: Employers play a role in fixing culture of sexual harassment

B.C. workplaces are getting ahead of being the next MeToo debacle, calling on experts to train staff

Letter: New rental rate regulations will reduce the supply of housing

What about landlords?

B.C. woman brain injured in crash as a baby gets $1.1 million in damages

Trial heard the woman was 16 months old, being carried by her mother when they were both hit

Lind nets three in Rockets win; Dube and Foote named to Canada’s roster

Kole Lind returns from national junior camp to lead Rockets to victory in P.A.

Interior Health holding immunization clinic in Vernon Saturday

IH issues list of Okanagan meningococcal immunization clinics

Court denies WestJet’s bid to toss out discrimination lawsuit of former worker

Mandalena Lewis is suing WestJet over allegations of gender-based discrimination

VIDEO: 3 months later, rescued sea lion released back into ocean

The young animal was found in Campbell River three months ago

Annual Christmas meal held as Kelowna Gospel Mission

The meal will be held tomorrow from 12 to 6 p.m.

Most Read

  • The Paperboys visit Kelowna

    Check out the Rotary Centre for the Arts Jan. 27