The Harley Guy comedian rides into Vernon

Herb Dixon will be performing at The Green Pub in Vernon this Sept.

His impersonation of a Harley Davidson is better than anyone in the world, or at least his fans think so, which is why Herb Dixon goes by the nickname ‘The Harley Guy’.

Now, The Harley Guy will be motor-mouthing his way onto the stage of The Green Pub in Vernon, this September.

READ MORE:Latino-American rock ‘n’ roll band The Mavericks coming to Kelowna

Back in 1979, Dixon began making club audiences laugh in Vancouver comedy clubs, quickly becoming one of the most in-demand comedians in North America. He auditioned for Star Search in 1994 and not only made it onto the hit show hosted by Ed McMahon, but he also appeared on three episodes, successfully defending his comedy title twice.

He performed at the 17,000 seat grandstand show at the Calgary Stampede not once, but twice in 2002 and 2005. In 2003 Herb was invited to put his Harley Davidson impression to the test by none other than Harley Davidson themselves, at the 100th-anniversary event in Milwaukee, sharing the stage with BB King. Herb impressed the tough biker crowd and knew for certain; his Harley impression was as good as they get.

Dixon has toured with acts such as Doobie Brothers, The Beach Boys, Blake Shelton and LeAnne Rimes, just to name a few.

Then in 2009, his Harley impression was once again put to the ultimate test when he opened for Kenny Chesney at the famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

However, Dixon is far more than a Harley impression, he can find a way to have fun with every audience. This comedian is known as one of the most consistent corporate performers and he always adapts his routines depending on the audience’s response to his jokes.

READ MORE: On the Lawn lawn bowling tournament raises over $28,000 for Kelowna-based charity

Check out his act on Friday, Sept. 27, at The Green Pub in Vernon. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. for just $15 (plus taxes and fees). Purchase tickets online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man quits six-figure job to pursue comedy

Just Posted

U16 B.C. fastpitch champions had Kelowna help

Kelowna’s Ryley Binne is part of the White Rock Renegades who won nationals last week

B.C. man quits six-figure job to pursue comedy

Comedian Alex Mackenzie brings An Experiment Called Life to Okanagan stage at comedy festival

UBC Okanagan partners with industry to usher in next-generation of battery

It’s a collaboration between the university and B.C.-based tech companies

Airport Inn to appeal remedial action

‘The people that are living there today are compromised by the fact that they have to live there’

One pet unaccounted for after early morning Kelowna house fire

A Lakeshore Road home caught fire before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

VIDEO: Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the “clear history” feature more than a year ago

66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces

Spark Joy: Declutter and organize your home forever

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rainbow crosswalk covered in mysterious black substance

Black substance spilled intentionally near Vancouver Island school and difficult to remove

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Partially cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

Across the Okanagan, weather is not expected to break 30 C

RCMP originally planned to arrest Meng Wanzhou on plane, defence lawyers say

The allegations have not been proven in court. Meng was arrested Dec. 1 at Vancouver airport at the behest of the U.S.

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Ethics commissioner ready to testify on Trudeau, SNC-Lavalin: NDP critic

A new poll suggests the report hasn’t so far hurt the Liberals’ chances of re-election this fall

Inflation hits Bank of Canada 2% target for second straight month

Prices showed strength in other areas, including an 18.9 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

Most Read