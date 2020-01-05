The Alan Jackson Experience to perform at the Creekside Theatre

Aaron Halliday impersonates the sound, stage presence and look of country music legend Alan Jackson

The Alan Jackson Experience will be performing at the Creekside Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Alan Jackson Experience is a can’t miss show. Aaron Halliday has been performing his tribute to the country music icon for the better part of 20 years honing his craft. He possesses the stage presence, the look and most importantly the sound of many of the most popular Alan Jackson songs spanning the past 25 years.

Alan Jackson is an American singer and songwriter. He is known for honoring a “neotraditional country” musical style, and for penning many of his own songs. Jackson has recorded 16 studio albums, three greatest hits albums, two Christmas albums, and two gospel albums.

Jackson is one of the best-selling music artists of all-time, having sold over 75 million records worldwide, with 44 million sold in the United States alone. He has had 66 songs appear on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart; of the 66 titles, and six featured singles, 38 have reached the top five and 35 have claimed the number one spot.

Classic songs like Chattahoochee and Little Bitty to fan favourites such as Remember When and Where were you When the World Stopped Turning have had fans coming back again and again to enjoy this world-class tribute.

Tickets are $34.95 and can be purchased on kelownatickets.com

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

