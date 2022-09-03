Attendees from the 2019 event gather for a photo (Contributed)

Tacos, beers, wine, and more: Mexican-themed tasting event coming to Kelowna

The event takes place Oct. 22 at Kelowna Ford Lincoln starting at 7 p.m.

Do you love tacos, beer, cider, wine, and live music? This event is for you!

Taco Vino, a Mexican-themed tasting is being put on by the BC Wine, Cider & Spirits Festival in Kelowna this fall. It is the first time the event is taking place since 2019.

The event will feature drink samples from more than 40 B.C. wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries, a Spanish market hosted by Sans Latin Market, live music, food provided by El Taquero, performances by the Okanagan Folklore Dancers, low-rider cars and more.

“We are so excited to not only host this event again but feel extremely fortunate that after this amount of time we still have the support of our BC producers and partners that had planned to join us in 2020,” said Katherine Bramall, BC Wine, Cider & Spirits Festival General Manager. “Our team has been dreaming of this event for the last two years and plan to come back bigger and better than ever.”

The festival is taking place at Kelowna Ford Lincoln on Saturday, Oct. 22 starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 9.

Tickets are $109.99 and include everything listed above and a ride home. To buy tickets or for more information, visit B.C. Wine, Cider, and Spirits Festival.

