The Capital News dance team comprised of Michael Rodriguez and Natalia Cuevas Huaico take the stage at the 12th annual Swinging with the Stars event at the Delta Hotel in Downtown Kelowna on Feb. 22. (Contributed)

Swinging with the Stars raises $314,500 for Central Okanagan Hospice Association

The 12th annual event took place at the Delta Hotel in Downtown Kelowna

The 12th annual Swinging with the Stars raised $314,500 for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA).

The event presented by Jane Hoffman Realty and Coldwell Banker took place on Feb. 22 at the Delta Hotel in Kelowna.

“This was an incredible way to celebrate the 12th anniversary of our gala,” said Natasha Girard, executive director, Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

“We are so appreciative to our dancers who worked so hard to raise money, our sponsors, guests, volunteers and our community; the funds raised this year now puts Swinging With the Stars in at raising $2.5 million for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.”

The 2020 stars included:

Singles/Couples Category:

  • Dr. Amanda Sigouin
  • Isaac Potash + Jaye Siegmueller, Upside Cider
  • Jamela Van Steinburg
  • Matt August + Courtney Abram, August Motors

Team Category:

  • Kelowna Capital News
  • Crimson Hair Salon
  • Invati Yoga + Wellness

“COHA would like to also thank all of the 2020 Swinging with the Stars sponsors and professional instructors, without them this event would not be able to be as successful as it was,” read a press release from the COHA.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

