Snowed In Comedy Tour returns to Kelowna in February

The Snowed In Comedy Tour consists of comedians Debra DiGiovanni, Pete Zedlacher, Dan Quinn and Paul Myrehaug. (Contributed)

Canada’s biggest comedy show, the Snowed In Comedy Tour, is returning to Kelowna as part of its 12th consecutive year.

This year’s Snowed In Comedy Tour is bigger and better than ever, featuring a star-studded lineup of four Canadian stand-up comedians, playing 70 shows in 63 cities from now until the spring.

READ MORE: Symphony shows versatility with rock odyssey

Four comedians touring across the country is ripe for a ton of laughs, even off the stage. This year fans will gain an appreciation for the antics that go on while they travel from city to city through a comedy web series called Truck Jokes.

The tour will showcase some of the biggest names in Canadian comedy. Four unique personalities have united for a well-rounded evening of comedy.

Three-time female comedian of the year, Debra DiGiovanni will be complimenting five-time Canadian comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher. Just for laughs winner Dan Quinn and the $25,000 great Canadian Laugh off winner Paul Myrehaug will also be delivering top-notch standup.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish, a voice of the youth, tops the Grammy Awards

Like past years, the lineup will change from city to city so attendees are urged to check their local lineup.

The tour continues to grow this year with the B.C. leg of the tour beginning on Jan. 3 and features dates until Feb. 15. The Snowed in Comedy tour will then travel to Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick before winding down in P.E.I. in April.

Tickets for the show in Feb. 8. show in Kelowna at the Kelowna Community Theatre can be purchased at selectyourtickets.com

The show starts at 8 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.