Shari Ulrich to perform in Kelowna

The musician will perform at the Rotary Centre for the Arts March 1

Shari Ulrich celebrates 45 years as a touring recording artist and multi-instrumentalist with a performance in Kelowna.

Born in San Rafael, California, Shari first moved to Vancouver, British Columbia in the early 1970s in response to the Vietnam war. After stints of backpacking and cycling around Canada and the U.S., always with a guitar on her back or a flute in her pack her search for her place and path in the world included performing with her older brother and sister with the San Francisco Free Theatre. She then discovered that music was her calling. Ulrich plays the violin, mandolin, piano, guitar dulcimer and harmonica

Fast forward to 2019, Shari’s work has garnered two JUNO Awards, several JUNO Nominations, an induction into the B.C.

Entertainment Hall of Fame, and a 2014 CFMA for English Songwriter of the Year. From Pied Pumkin through The Hometow Band, and on as a solo artist has led to 25 albums – including her collaboration with solo artists Bill Henderson and Roy Forbes (UHF), Barney Bentall & Tom Taylor (BTU), and more recently The High Bar Gang, a seven piece bluegrass band with Barney Bentall and Colin Nairne.

Ulrich will be bringing her band that includes her daughter, recording engineer Julia Graff, on violin, mandolin, guitar,

accordion and vocals; fellow High Bar Gang member Kirby Barber on bass, guitar and vocals, Michael Creber on piano and

accordion, and Geoff Hicks on percussion. She will be featuring songs from her new solo album as well as from her extensive

body of work from four decades as a songwriter.

Ulrich will be at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Friday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. tickets are available at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com

Shari Ulrich to perform in Kelowna

