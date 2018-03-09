Santana brings smooth guitar licks to Kelowna

It’s a name synonymous with the guitar: Carlos Santana.

On his 2018 Divination Tour, the guitar-Goliath brought his smooth jams to Kelowna’s Prospera Place March 8.

To date, Santana has won ten Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, including his record-tying nine Grammys for his 1999 album, Supernatural.

He has also received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honour (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honours Award (2013).

Santana has also been cited by Rolling Stone as #15 on their list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

