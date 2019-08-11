Randy Bachman performing at Rock The Lake in 2018. (File Photo)

Rock the Lake Saturday recap

Who’s ready for today?

The annual Rock the Lake is bringing back the 80s one year at a time.

The concert has featured Platinum Blonde, Randy Bachman, Kim Mitchell and other superstar musicians, bringing global talent to Kelowna over the last four years. Today is the wrap up day, until next year.

Last night opened up with Streetheart. Following soon after was the Romantics, then 54-40, before Tom Cochrane with Red Rider closed off the show from 8:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Here’s a recap of how the event looked from the floor.

Capital News got the prime spot

Get your merchandise

Packed house for Tom Cochrane with Red Rider

Everyone loves Cochrane

54-40 got the people moving

The Romantics

This fan got to meet the band: Honeymoon Suite style

Plenty of “rock-ons” to go around

Rock the Lake will see you tonight!

