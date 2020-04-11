Province supports B.C. artists with livestream portal

Showcase BC’s online platform brings music-lovers to virtual concerts like those hosted by Park Sounds Studio. (Facebook/Park Sound Studio)

The provincial government has launched an online music hub in an effort to support B.C. artists.

Through a partnership with Creative BC, the province has launched Showcase BC, an online portal featuring live performances, entertainment and other content including virtual concert screenings and virtual museum tours.

On April 11, Park Sound Studio will host its fourtg virtual concert, inviting a handful of B.C. musicians to perform from their own homes.

Creative BC has also opened a music funding stream providing one-time micro grants of $500 for emerging artists and $2,000 to established artists. The program will help with livestreaming, songwriting and professional development costs.

“Music has the power to lift us up and give us hope in times of crisis,” said a statement from Lisa Beare, minister of tourism, arts and culture. “B.C.’s music industry responded swiftly by embracing opportunities to livestream and bring people together online. Today, we’re stepping up to support their efforts.”

Through the Showcase BC website, B.C. residents can watch all grant performances for free, including upcoming livestream concerts.

In a statement, Creative BC CEO Prem Gill said the program was designed to quickly respond to immediate needs of artists across B.C.’s music industry.

“It helps them create, stream and generate revenue, with Showcase BC bringing all of that dynamic content direct to our homes while we do our part to stay home, safe and connected.”

