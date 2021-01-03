Poll: What is your New Year’s Resolution?

It’s that time of year again to make promises to improve yourself

New Year’s Fireworks for 2020 as seen from the Penticton Lakeside Resort. (Brennan Phillips - Western News

It’s a New Year, and for many people, that means a fresh start.

A resolution is one way to make a promise to improve for the year, and there are many different ways to do that.

One of the most common is of course exercising more, but after a year of the pandemic and quarantine, some other resolutions may be more attractive.

Below is a list of some of the most common New Year’s resolutions.



What is your New Year’s Resolution?

Just because you make a resolution doesn’t mean you’ll stick to it, and you won’t end up happier if you end up breaking that promise to yourself so choose one that you think you can manage.

A couple of things to keep in mind when you’re making and following your resolution include reminding yourself that you can change, avoiding temptation, and rewarding yourself for keeping it going.

