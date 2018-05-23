Cyndi Lauper will play the 2018 Summer Night Concerts series at the PNE in Vancouver. (photo: pne.ca)

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

The lineup for the PNE’s Summer Night Concerts has been announced, with reserved seats on sale starting Friday (May 25).

Nightly shows will feature the mostly retro sounds of The Village People, Cyndi Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, Chicago, Wilson Phillips, Boyz II Men, Air Supply, Kool and the Gang, Burton Cummings, an “I Love the 90s” night headlined by Salt N Pepa, and a “Lost in the 80s” date with A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Wang Chung and others. Concerts by Jann Arden, Dean Brody, 112 featuring Slim, and Marianas Trench are also on the calendar, at pne.ca.

Concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre start at 8:30 p.m. nightly and are free to attend with gate admission. Reserved seats are priced at $25 via ticketleader.ca. Private suites can also be booked for a price.

New this year, free-with-admission tickets will be available both onsite (at no cost) and online (with service fee) on show days beginning at 11 a.m., notes a post at pne.ca. “These will be general admission tickets which do not guarantee a seat in the venue. Max 2 per person.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

This summer’s Fair at the PNE runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3.

New attractions this year include Knights of Valour, a medieval-style jousting show featuring horses at the Coliseum.

At the Rollerland building, an interactive POPnology exhibit will highlight technology used in movies, books, television and art, while an Action Sports World Tour thrills at the Coliseum with twice-daily shows.

Nightly, a new NOVA: The Emergence of Light show will be featured at the fair’s Festival Park, and a Lost World of Dragons attraction will fill the Garden Auditorium.

Also at Festival Park is ARCY LIVE!, a “live event mural” featuring the work of Ryan “ARCY” Christenson, known for his paint-splashed style of large-scale street art. “For each of the 15 days of The Fair, ARCY will be creating LIVE mural art celebrating iconic moments of the Pacific Coliseum’s history, as we celebrate its 50th anniversary,” according to a post on the fair’s website.


