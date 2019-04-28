Photos: Godsmack and Volbeat rock a sold out show in the Okanagan

The South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton was packed on Saturday, with a sold-out crowd ready to rock.

Co-headlined by two legends of rock, the show opened with Los Angeles rock band Stitched Up Heart, ending with an early guest appearance from Godsmack vocalist Sully Erna.

The night kicked into high gear when Danish stars Volbeat took the stage. Singer Michael Poulson was in top form, and the band’s musical inspiration on full display, with a brief rendition of Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire serving as a lead into their song Sad Man’s Tongue. Rob Caggiano and Kaspar Boye Larsen were electric on stage, neither one staying in one spot for long as they played for the crowd filling the floor. Backing up all of them were the solid beats of drummer Jon Larsen, for a night of music that shook the room.

Volbeat sealed the deal for everyone at the SOEC with an electric show. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Volbeat sealed the deal for everyone at the SOEC with an electric show. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

