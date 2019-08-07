Wagon races at Peach Festival in Penticton (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

People swarm downtown Penticton for Peach Festival

The annual event will see the Snowbirds perform and concerts planned for the rest of the week

People swarmed downtown Penticton for the kickoff of the annual Peach Festival.

“It’s an amazing event that brings the community together and it’s fun for the whole family,” said Penticton resident Chuck Thompson.

People gathered to watch the Peach Bin Races, which took place on the 100 block of Main Street, browse vendors, taste treats from the food trucks and listen to live music.

“It is my first year coming but it’s so much fun and I can’t wait for the concerts tonight,” said Stephanie Rin, another Penticton resident in attendance.

Emerson Drive will be performing on the Peter Bros. stage tonight, as part of Tim Hortons country night, starting at 9:30 p.m. In addition, the Snowbirds will be in the air performing at 6 p.m. tonight.

READ MORE: Emerson Drive ready for their return to Penticton Peach Festival

“We are really excited to be a part of Peachfest, you can expect an exciting show and (we) put together a new maneuver for the opener,” said Snowbird pilot Denis Bandt.

The SkyHawks will also be participating in the Peach Festival, which takes place from Wednesday to Sunday, with the Peters Bros. Grand Parade on Saturday. For more information about all of the festivities happening during Peachfest, visit www.peachfest.com.

READ MORE: Snowbirds landing in Penticton for Peach Festival

READ MORE: Penticton Peach Festival float turning heads

