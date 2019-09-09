Old Dominion announce concert date in the South Okanagan

We Are Old Dominion tour in Canada will included a performance date in Penticton

Acclaimed Country Music Association Group of the Year and two-time Academy of Country Music Group of the Year, Old Dominion, announced dates for their We Are Old Dominion Tour in Canada, with a stop at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

Old Dominion, with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick, will perform at the SOEC on Feb. 8, 2020.

Old Dominion recently announced their self-titled third studio album set for release on Oct. 25 and released album track My Heart Is A Bar. The track was written by band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Earlier this summer, the band released two other singles from the new self-titled album. One Man Band was released as a fan favourite with over 70 million U.S. streams. The first single Make It Sweet reached number one on Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts, making it Old Dominion’s seventh number one song.

Tickets for the SOEC show in Penticton go on sale Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. They are available at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, charge by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX and online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com. Ticket prices (additional service charges apply) are $39.50. $69.50 and $79.50.

