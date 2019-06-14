Darby Mills will bring her new music venture, The Darby Mills Project, to the Status Nightclub on Saturday. (Contributed)

Okanagan’s own Queen of Scream rocks hometown nightclub

Darby Mills Project at Status Saturday, June 15

Get ready to turn it loud with Canada’s iconic female rock vocalist Darby Mills.

Status Night Club will present The Darby Mills Project on Saturday, June 15.

Mills, a Vernon resident, rose to prominence on the Canadian music scene in the 1980s as the lead singer for the group Headpins.

The Headpins debut album Turn It Loud was released in 1982, and went double platinum selling over 500,000 records and topped the Canadian charts for six weeks, producing the hit singles Don’t It Make Ya Feel, People and Turn It Loud and Breakin’ Down.

The band’s followup album, Line of Fire, was another platinum-plus success with 150,000 in sales and included the hits Just One More Time and Feel It (Feel My Body).

See: Vernon singers deliver Powerhouse performance

When the original Headpins lineup broke up in legal acrimony, Mills went on to pursue a solo career.

She released a solo album Never Look Back, which included two singles that gained radio airplay—Cry To Me and Hot Water—which earned her a Juno nomination.

Her career success led to her nomination for a star on the Canadian Walk of Fame.

The Darby Mills Project, was recorded at the Russian Hall with award winning producer and recording engineer Ron Obvious.

Her band consists of Randy Gabel, guitar; Dave Hopia, bass; Doug Rasmussen, keyboards; and Chris Murray Driver, drums.

Tickets are available at Status, the Downtown Internet Lounge or Strictly Golf, or online at www.showpass.com/darby-mills.

See: A rockin' good time

