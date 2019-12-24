Okanagan talent tunes into Christmas nostalgia

Canadian pop recording artist Kyle Richardson – originally from Vernon – has released a new music video for the acoustic version of his current holiday single, Christmas Time This Year.

The song is the first single release for Richardson following a creative hiatus to reset his artistic ambitions. The smooth-voiced singer is celebrating his newfound inspiration with a song that simultaneously taps into his own nostalgia for the holiday season while also setting the tone for his new musical direction.

“Growing up, I always loved the Christmas season, and the holiday songs and movies that came along with it,” said Richardson. “I wanted to write and record a really warm, nostalgic Christmas tune that could evoke the memories of Christmas seasons past while also being an optimistic and hopeful tune for Christmas times to come.”

Drawing on influences ranging from Michael Bublé to Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, Christmas Time This Year is a pop ballad infused with an uplifting, soulful, and emotional flavour. It’s also the latest collaboration between Richardson and acclaimed writer-producer Jeff Dawson (Daniel Powter, Eleven Past One, State of Shock). The video is directed by Meaghan Gipps.

Richardson formed a strong creative synergy with Dawson after moving from Vernon to Vancouver that has led them to develop over a dozen songs together over the past year and a half. The final selections – including Richardson’s next single, Anything – will be part of the artist’s first full-length album, Louder Than Words, due in 2020.

The music video for the acoustic version of Christmas Time This Year is now available on YouTube. The original single is available for streaming on all digital platforms.

For more information visit KyleRichardsonMusic.com or find him on social media.

