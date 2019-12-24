Okanagan talent tunes into Christmas nostalgia

VIDEO: Kyle Richardson releases Christmas single

Canadian pop recording artist Kyle Richardson – originally from Vernon – has released a new music video for the acoustic version of his current holiday single, Christmas Time This Year.

The song is the first single release for Richardson following a creative hiatus to reset his artistic ambitions. The smooth-voiced singer is celebrating his newfound inspiration with a song that simultaneously taps into his own nostalgia for the holiday season while also setting the tone for his new musical direction.

“Growing up, I always loved the Christmas season, and the holiday songs and movies that came along with it,” said Richardson. “I wanted to write and record a really warm, nostalgic Christmas tune that could evoke the memories of Christmas seasons past while also being an optimistic and hopeful tune for Christmas times to come.”

Drawing on influences ranging from Michael Bublé to Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, Christmas Time This Year is a pop ballad infused with an uplifting, soulful, and emotional flavour. It’s also the latest collaboration between Richardson and acclaimed writer-producer Jeff Dawson (Daniel Powter, Eleven Past One, State of Shock). The video is directed by Meaghan Gipps.

Richardson formed a strong creative synergy with Dawson after moving from Vernon to Vancouver that has led them to develop over a dozen songs together over the past year and a half. The final selections – including Richardson’s next single, Anything – will be part of the artist’s first full-length album, Louder Than Words, due in 2020.

The music video for the acoustic version of Christmas Time This Year is now available on YouTube. The original single is available for streaming on all digital platforms.

For more information visit KyleRichardsonMusic.com or find him on social media.

READ MORE: Reindeer land in Vernon ahead of Christmas

READ MORE: Monsters go Motown for Vernon’s New Year’s Eve party

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Denim on the Diamond announces headliners for 2020 Kelowna show

Just Posted

RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road

Many Okanagan residents not properly storing food away from bears: audit

133 enforcement actions and 49 inspections were carried out during audit in region

‘Good elf’ turns in cash found in Kelowna parking lot to RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to find the rightful owner of some cash found in a parking lot

Two-vehicle collision at Springfield and Burtch slowing traffic

Traffic is slow along Springfield Road

Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

Big White ranks second on the list of the 13 resorts listed by Reader’s Digest

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

Missing Sicamous man last seen in Vernon

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

The resident in the blaze at the Granada Inn reportedly fled the scene

Okanagan talent tunes into Christmas nostalgia

VIDEO: Kyle Richardson releases Christmas single

RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

Suspect was wearing black hoodie, track pants and a blue bandana on face

Parents of missing Shuswap woman try all avenues to find daughter

Ashley Simpson added to Please Bring Me Home website

Most Read