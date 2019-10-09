Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

The OCO will perform in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this October

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and music director Rosemary Thomson have announced their concert dates celebrating the orchestra’s 60th anniversary in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

Entitled Legends, the name of the opening concerts refers to the “Bonjour” Stradivarius cello that guest artist Bryan Cheng will be playing when he takes the stage.

Cheng has been named to the Top 30 Under 30 on CBC’s list of classical musicians.

He is described as owning “a depth of sensitivity and maturity that will secure him a distinctive place in the world of classical music.” He will be performing Antonin Dvorak’s cello concerto in B minor.

Also featured at the Legends program each night is OSO’s new concertmaster, violinist Rachel Kristenson. Kristenson will be performing a middle-eastern folk tale piece titled Rimskiy-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.

READ MORE: Ballet Kelowna explores human expression in 17th season of Dawn

Canadian composer John Estacio will have the honor of opening the shows with Frenergy, which he describes as a five-minute bar burner, percussive composition that will perfectly serve to kick start the OSO’s 60th anniversary season.

“I love all three works of this program because they are so visceral-breathtaking in virtuosity and heartbreaking in beauty,” said Thomson.

“One of my favorite moments is near the beginning of the symphonic suite Scheherazade, where Sinbad’s ship is depicted on the high seas and the orchestra is practically swaying from the rhythm of the sea. Thrilling!”

The OSO will play the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 18, Penticton Cleland Theatre on Oct. 19 and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 20.

Tickets for all shows are available online through the OSO website.

READ MORE: Doorknocking still effective in modern elections

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Globetrotters returning to South Okanagan

Just Posted

Staples Canada recognizes Kelowna business during Small Business Month

Happipad was selected as one of three winners of the This is How I Grow My Business contest

West Kelowna multi-sport dome to be completed this month

The City of West Kelowna got an update on the dome this week at council

Kelowna City Council reduces parking requirements for new developments

New regulations will replace decades-old policies that focused on an auto-oriented approach

Head-on collision slows traffic on Highway 97

Traffic on the highway is reduced to just one lane going northbound near Elk Road.

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

The OCO will perform in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this October

Rap video features Okanagan city’s underbelly

“Even in some of the harder areas in Vernon it is still beautiful here,” Alfy’O

Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

Stores matching donations until Oct. 31

Volunteer to help save the burrowing owl in the South Okanagan

The Burrowing Owl Conservation Society is hosting a work party to help with owl habitat

Kelowna trial date set for man charged with smuggling drugs over Osoyoos border

Armando Esparza-Ochoa didn’t appear either in court or by video-link today

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

Qigong and tai chi session scheduled in Summerland

Exercises will be taught at Summerland Drop In on Oct. 17

PET OF THE WEEK: Tweety wants to grow up in a loving home

Six-month-old cat lives at Critteraid in Summerland

Globetrotters returning to South Okanagan

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their all-new show to Penticton

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

Most Read