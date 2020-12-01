The stage will be full as the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra takes the stage with Verdi’s Requiem - 2019, file photo (OSO photo)

The stage will be full as the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra takes the stage with Verdi’s Requiem - 2019, file photo (OSO photo)

Okanagan Symphony launches new season amid COVID-19

The new season will be live-streamed starting in 2021

Symphony lovers across the Okanagan can once again hear music to their ears after months of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Okanagan Symphony Society (OSO) is announcing its modified season, where musicians will be performing for small audiences as well as in live recordings.

There will also be a modified Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra program, that will offer an online series of lectures, workshops and a proposed season of live concert and live-streamed events featured from February to May.

President Judy Burns assures audiences that the OSO will be following the B.C. public health authority guidelines as it relates to COVID-19.

“We have a complex organization to manage and support. From our musicians, staff, contractors, patron, donors, funders and volunteers. Meeting the needs of the three diverse communities we serve also adds another layer of complexity,” said Burns. “We know that many organizations such as ours are challenged in this uncertain time of Covid-19.”

The new season will launch in 2021.

READ MORE: Okanagan Symphony shines for diamond anniversary

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon cowboys go virtual for Christmas

Just Posted

The BC Northern Real Estate Board is supporting a call to halt open houses during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap real estate boards merging to form 13th largest association in Canada

Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board and South Okanagan Real Estate Board becoming one

The stage will be full as the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra takes the stage with Verdi’s Requiem - 2019, file photo (OSO photo)
Okanagan Symphony launches new season amid COVID-19

The new season will be live-streamed starting in 2021

RCMP are offering some helpful ways to send the Grinch home empty handed this holiday season. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP)
‘Tis the season to protect your packages: Vernon RCMP

Send the Grinch home empty handed this Christmas season

grapes.
Morning Start: Grapes light on fire in the microwave

Your morning start for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Grey Man recovering after having his leg amputated. AlleyCats, Facebook.
Cat allegedly shot by pellet gun in Oliver has leg amputated

Kelowna Veterinary Hospital performed an emergency surgery to remove the leg

Kimberly Feeny, left, rescues, fosters and homes cats with the Kootenay Animal Assistance Program. She and friend Lisa Valenta, right, spent Friday, Nov. 27 nursing seven rescued kitties at Feeny’s home in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony

Kimberly Feeny and Lisa Valenta are nursing seven cats rescued east of Grand Forks, B.C.

The first of two earthquakes near Alaska on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, is shown in blue. (USGS)
No tsunami risk after two earthquakes near Alaska

Both earthquakes hit near the U.S. state on Dec. 1

Mike Miltimore of Lee’s Music said the Gretsch electric guitar brought into his store is from 1955 and similar to one played by country music legend Chet Atkins before he developed his signature series of guitars. (Mike Miltmore photo)
Rare guitar touches a chord with connection to Salmon Arm family’s past

1950s Gretsch, worth up to $26,000, belonged to resident Sherrie Favell

Cranbrook business and property owners are encouraged to flush their water lines ahead of reopening. All it takes is running the cold water tap for several minutes. (Cranbrook Townsman file)
UPDATE: Water advisory issued on Westside

Westshore Estates leak repair causes need to flush system

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians aren’t currently worried that people in other countries might get a COVID-19 vaccine first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Forty-one per cent of respondents say they want the vaccine to be mandatory for all Canadians

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read