Okanagan Symphony kicks off 59th season with ‘Three B’s’

OSO will perform in Kelowna Sept. 21, Penticton Sept. 22, Vernon Sept. 23

Bach, Beethoven and Brahms – three composers so renowned that they now have their own moniker, The Three B’s.

Music that spans three centuries of great Germanic tradition is the experience the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has chosen to open their 59th season Sept. 21-23 in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon. The featured guest artist will be pianist Jane Coop, OC.

Related: OSO launches 59th season

Described as “an artist of unusual distinction” by the New York Daily News, Coop has performed across Canada as well as all over the world. She is the recipient of many awards culminating with the Order of Canada bestowed on her in 2012. Coop has recorded 16 CDs and has proudly remained a member of the teaching faculty of the University of British Columbia for many years. She is also much in demand internationally as a jury member for piano competitions around the globe.

Coop will be featured in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, one of this composer’s most lyrical works. Coop is a renowned performer of Beethoven’s works.

“We are all so thrilled to welcome Jane Coop, a legend among Canadian pianists to our stages” said Rosemary Thomson, OSO music director. “Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto showed that this composer, renowned for his driving rhythms and abrupt dynamic changes, could also write in a more intimate style that simply makes the piano sing.”

The program will open with the Orchestral Suite No. 1 by Johann Sebastian Bach, a collection of dances from the Baroque-era which display unlimited melodic invention with sparkling rhythms. Finally, Brahms takes us to a more romantic scene inspired by the beauty of nature complete with horn hunting calls and rustic dances closing this program with his Serenade No. 1.

Thomson leads a pre-concert chat one hour before each Chase Masterworks performance at Concert Close-Up.

The OSO is set to perform at the Kelowna Community Theatre Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m., Penticton’s Cleland Theatre Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets for all shows are also available online at www.okanagansymphony.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Just Posted

Liberal MLA questions B.C.’s new rural political party, NDP ties

Proportional representation may draw out more fringe political parties

Kelowna teacher wins at world wakesurf championships

It was the second time Newell has competed in the world wakesurf finals.

Kelowna Greyhound bus station up for sale

Asking price for building on two-acre site is $6 million

Two Kelowna trustee incumbents want another term

Rolli Cacchioni and Lee-Ann Tiede submit their nomination papers

BX Ranch Park and Mutrie Road Dog Park closing for improvements

The Regional District of North Okanagan has closed the BX Ranch and Mutrie Road Dog Parks for trail improvements.

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

One of three rescued bear cubs in Banff likely eaten by grizzly

Parks Canada says they found the one-year-old bear’s carcass in early September after her GPS collar was stationary for 24 hours

Pressure to recruit French immersion teachers with increasing enrolment in B.C.

Provincewide popularity on the rise leading to nationwide recruiting drives

Housing Minister Selina Robinson touts B.C. government housing programs

Municipal leaders cheer new infrastructure funds

Half of young golfers surveyed plan to smoke pot on the links

British Columbia Golf and Inside Golf surveyed more than 5,400 golfers province-wide

Mother of baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border ‘so grateful’

Six-month-old stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

It’s been five months since team’s bus and tractor-trailer crashed, killing 16 and injuring 13 others

Summerland holds two-day Fall Fair

Agricultural celebration featured plenty of exhibits and entertainment

Most Read