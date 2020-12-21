Okanagan stars in film featuring Mel Gibson, Scott Eastwood

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)

Hollywood lights have hit the Interior.

Production is currently underway in Kelowna, Quilchena, Kamloops and Lavington for Dangerous, a film featuring a reformed sociopath played by Scott Eastwood.

Mel Gibson, Tyrese Gibson and Famke Janssen also star in the Canadian production with some notable cast from the country.

Canadian actors include Kevin Durand, Brendan Fletcher (Braven), Ryan Robbins (Sanctuary), Brenda Bazinet (Shoot the Messenger), Leanne Lapp (iZombie), Chad Rook (Siren), Brock Morgan (Cardinal), Destiny Millns (BH90210), and newcomer 10-year-old Atlee Smallman.

With the participation of the Film Incentive BC, production is currently underway and was made possible through the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film Production Grant Program, as well as the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. Production is supported by the Short-Term Compensation Fund, administered by Telefilm Canada on behalf of the Government of Canada.

“Without this federal government emergency fund, the production would not have moved forward. Although we did not access any production financing directly, the program was a back stop (like an insurance policy), in case the film was delayed or shut down due to the pandemic” producer Kevin Dewalt of Minds Eye Entertainment said.

The film follows Eastwood after the death of his brother, as he heads to a remote island which soon falls under siege from a deadly gang of mercenaries. Forced to fend for himself, he discovers their role in his brother’s demise and sets off on a relentless quest for vengeance.

The film is directed by David Hackl (SawV) and is produced by Kevin and Ben DeWalt for Minds Eye Entertainment and by Doug Falconer for Falconer Pictures, with Michael Benaroya executive producing for his Benaroya Pictures and Danielle Masters executive producing for Minds Eye Entertainment.

Gibson was recently reported giving away a hotel room in Kamloops to a homeless family.

