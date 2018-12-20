Vernon Christian School choir under the direction of Francois Vermeulen sing loud and proud during the Hear the Music event at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sunday evening. For a video from the event visit The Morning Star online at vernonmorningstar.com or check out our Facebook page Vernon Morning Star. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Okanagan musicians spread Christmas joy

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Hear the Music entertained hundreds in Vernon and Kelowna

The sound of faith and music echoed through the Okanagan last weekend.

Hear the Music Night: Christmas took place in Vernon and Kelowna to capacity crowds.

Christmas music night planned for Kelowna and Vernon

The worship concert series included a very special annual Christmas concert. JUNO Award nominee and Christian recording artist Jon Buller and his talented band led the night of favourite holiday carols and worship songs.

The Vernon Christian School choir also lent its voice to the event.

Armstrong’s Simone and Anna Konrad fiddle the strings during the Christian performance.

Owen Bloomfield, Vernon Christian School student, drums the beat.

Brothers Kevin Bader and Chris Bader (Kevin a local school teacher, and Chris a counsellor, both professional musicians) play alongside Jon Buller for the evening.

