Okanagan Music Rundown: From The Carbons to Delhi 2 Dublin there are a ton a great live shows for St. Patrick’s Day

Even though last week was a little slower in Kelowna, I still managed to hunt down some fun.
Cosmic Microwave Pickle was back on stage Friday night at Fernando’s Pub, but this time without the pickle suit, it was mildly heartbreaking but the kazoo lightened the disappointment. In all seriousness though these guys are great and always put on a lively show, next time they hit the stage be sure to check them out.
Then Lucky Monkey took the stage and refused to leave the stage until the early hours of Saturday morning. The lively band has been a regular on line-ups and have a busy weekend ahead for the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Kelowna.
I will tempt you to stay tuned because I will be publishing an article featuring the Kelowna based band next week.
This weekend, it’s time to paint the town green whilst skipping from bar to bar over a technicolor rainbow while linking arms with your best drinking mates.
I will be kicking off my weekend at The Carbons’ show at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub Friday night. They will be dropping their new single, Black Mirror.
This is only the beginning of front man Tomy Thisdale’s vision for the band. He quit his salary job last year as a chemical engineer to become a professional musician after only one year together.
Read more about Thisdale’s vision in my article, The Carbons set out to conquer Canadian music charts
On Saturday, Delhi 2 Dublin is back, I saw them perform at Break Out West and the energy this group exerts is incredible. They kept the crowd on their feet all night long and I know that is what they will do once again at the Laurel Packing House.
Kelowna
Friday, March 15
- Poundsign at The Blue Gator
- Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Rumble 100 at O’Flannigans Pub
- Lindsay May at Match Eatery and Public House
- DJ Abstract at The Train Station Pub
- LINUS at Snowshoe Sam’s
- Crowd the Joanna and Charlie Handsome and The Brats at Fernando’s Pub
- The Carbons and Malibu Knights at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
Saturday, March 16
- Dehli 2 Dublin, Lucky Monkey and DJ Ghost Curb at Shamrock Celebration at The Laurel Packing House
- Truent, Technical Damage, The Unending and Eden Echo at Munnins Post
- Rumble 100 at O’Flannigans Pub
- LIAM with The Late Night Train at Fernando’s Pub
- Cod Gone Wild at the Okanagan Mission Music Hall
- The Geektones and Escape Goat at Milkcrate Records
Sunday, March 17
- Lucky Monkey, Rumble 100 and the Kelowna Pipe Band at O’Flannigan’s Pub
Monday, March 18
- Slim Tyme and DJ Maxx at The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar
Penticton
Saturday, March 16
- Rollin’ Coal Trio at The Penticton Elk’s Lodge
- Hillside Outlaws at The Naramata Pub and Grill
- Leila Neverland and Her Mountain Sound at Barley Mill Brew Pub and Sports Bistro
- Lion Bear Fox at The Dream Cafe
- The Yard Katz at The Copper Mug Pub
Tuesday, March 19
- Carlos del Junco and the Blues Mongrels at The Dream Cafe
Wednesday, March 20
- Colour Tongues at Mile Zero Wine Bar
Vernon
Saturday, March 16
- Dani and Lizzy at Status Nightclub Vernon
- Forty Foot Fred at The Bulldog Grand Cafe
Sunday, March 17
- Whiskey Dick at The Longhorn Pub and Liquor Store
Thursday, March 21
- Dayglo Abortions at Record City
