Okanagan Music Rundown: From The Carbons to Delhi 2 Dublin there are a ton a great live shows for St. Patrick’s Day

Paint the town green this weekend while watching these great shows

Even though last week was a little slower in Kelowna, I still managed to hunt down some fun.

Cosmic Microwave Pickle was back on stage Friday night at Fernando’s Pub, but this time without the pickle suit, it was mildly heartbreaking but the kazoo lightened the disappointment. In all seriousness though these guys are great and always put on a lively show, next time they hit the stage be sure to check them out.

Then Lucky Monkey took the stage and refused to leave the stage until the early hours of Saturday morning. The lively band has been a regular on line-ups and have a busy weekend ahead for the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Kelowna.

I will tempt you to stay tuned because I will be publishing an article featuring the Kelowna based band next week.

This weekend, it’s time to paint the town green whilst skipping from bar to bar over a technicolor rainbow while linking arms with your best drinking mates.

I will be kicking off my weekend at The Carbons’ show at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub Friday night. They will be dropping their new single, Black Mirror.

This is only the beginning of front man Tomy Thisdale’s vision for the band. He quit his salary job last year as a chemical engineer to become a professional musician after only one year together.

Read more about Thisdale’s vision in my article, The Carbons set out to conquer Canadian music charts

On Saturday, Delhi 2 Dublin is back, I saw them perform at Break Out West and the energy this group exerts is incredible. They kept the crowd on their feet all night long and I know that is what they will do once again at the Laurel Packing House.

Kelowna

Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Sunday, March 17

Monday, March 18

Penticton

Saturday, March 16

Tuesday, March 19

Wednesday, March 20

Vernon

Saturday, March 16

Sunday, March 17

Thursday, March 21

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s Ancient Engines fueling up to release new music video

Just Posted

Morton: Arming children with language to combat predators

During the interview of a lifetime with Tarana Burke, founder of the… Continue reading

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Okanagan-Shuswap weather watch: Sunny skies for everyone

From Kelowna to Salmon Arm, the skies will be filled with sunshine for the next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Top o’ the mornin’ to ya: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Kelowna

There will even be a special event for the dogs during the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Central Okanagan

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

The crash killed all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians

Facebook launches AI to find and remove ‘revenge porn’

The company’s new machine learning tool is designed to find and flag the pictures automatically

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

World Sleep Day: UBC team examines link between sleep and illness

Vancouver Coastal Health says 40% of Canadians will suffer from a sleep disorder in their lifetime

Most Read