Okanagan Music Rundown: From Kansas Lee to Ancient Engines, your week will be filled with great music

Last weekend was great, I started things off at the Lucky Monkey EP release for their sophomore album, Nothing to Lose and lost my voice right off the bat.
It was definitely worth it though.
There’s nothing primitive about a rock band whose lead singer struts onto the stage wearing a bowler hat.
When you watch Kassidy Hritzuk sing into Dylan Losell’s face, hardly catch Josh Evans eye from behind this hair as he whirls his drumstick the for the last song of the set and Ryan Zeleznik shreds the guitar like all six strings might snap simultaneously, you have Lucky Monkey.
Then I had to tough it out Saturday night to see Wise Youngblood at Fernando’s Pub. The rock group came all the way from Vancouver Island to blow fan’s eardrums and it was everything. Definitely check these guys out the next time they are in town.
This weekend though is going to be a little more mellow but don’t worry your week will travel to the melodies of great live music.
Saturday night check out Kansas Lee and Leila Neverland at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. in Upper Mission, the new music venue is a great place to grab a slice while listening to great music with your friends. I cannot wait until it’s patio season there.
Kansas-Lee Hatherly has always been able to pick up any instrument and figure it out.
The Osoyoos-based musician is putting the finishing touches on her new piano-based album that was recorded with a USB microphone that hangs from a chain above her piano, and with the viola and violin “sprinkled in.”
If Upper Mission is too far, see Laurice at Milkcrate Records.
Laurice has spent most of his career throwing his music against the walls of discrimination but this time around he is standing on top of one singing his heart out.
Born in North Wales, Laurice got his start in music working for Pie Records in London, and eventually became a session singer and producer at Abbey Road Studios. His first proto-punk hit, When Christine Comes Around / I’m Gonna Smash Your Face In under band name Grudge, was when he got his first taste of success. He then shot to fame with his his worldwide disco-hit Disco Spaceship.
Kelowna
- Friday, April 5
- VonReason at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. in Upper Mission
- Highland Eyeway, The Jins, SweetBeast and Tidal Baby at Munnin’s Post
- Florida Man at O’Flannigans Pub
- Rann Berry and The Random Act at The Blue Gator
- Melissa Livingstone at Sandhill Wines
- Doug Stroud at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown Kelowna
- Festive Fire from the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- DoubleSharp at Munkey’s Fist
- Mr.M at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Kairos and Immaculate at Fernando’s Pub
Saturday, April 6
- Kansas Lee and Leila Neverland at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. in Upper Mission
- Gleneagle and Ancient Engines at Fernando’s Pub
- Megan Freedman at The Munkey’s Fist
- Florida Man at O’Flannigans Pub
- The Hip Replacements at the Globe Cafe & Tapas Bar
- Bag-O-Beetz at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Anna Jacszyn and Sean Bray at the Capri Poolside Lounge
- Laurice at Milkcrate Records
- Conroy Ross at The Vibrant Vine
Monday, April 8
- Kirk MacDonald Quartet and Harold Mabern at the Kelowna Forum
Tuesday, April 9
- Madison Violet at Tess’ Place
Thursday, April 11
- Chastity at Fernando’s Pub
- Leila Neverland at the Globe Cafe & Tapas Bar
Penticton
Friday, April 5
- The Lost Fingers at The Dream Cafe
Saturday, April 6
- Moonfruits and Sarah Osborne at Chute Lake Lodge
- Festive Fire from the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- The Tom Waters Trio at The Dream Cafe
Wednesday, April 10
- Tannahill Weavers at The Dream Cafe
Thursday, April 11
- Sarah Hagen at The Dream Cafe
Vernon
Friday, April 5
- Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House
- High Horse and HotKnives at Record City
Saturday, April 6
- Dirt Road Kings at The Kal
- Kinga Quintet at the Vernon Jazz Club
- River Jacks, D.T.F and Cloaker at Record City
Sunday, April 7
- Festive Fire from the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra at the Kelowna Community Theatre
Monday, April 8
- Bergmann Duo and Sarah Hagen at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society
Wednesday, April 10
- Jam Nights at The Kal
