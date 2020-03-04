Okanagan hosts biggest St. Patrick’s performance this side of Newfoundland

Fresh off a busy fall/winter touring season that saw Cod Gone Wild travel across the province in support of their Neighbourhood Rounds Christmas Album, the Cods are glad to be back home and getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day.

Cod Gone Wild is bringing their St. Patrick’s Day show to the Powerhouse Theatre on Friday, March 13 for what will be a more intimate performance from the band then people are used to.

“We love performing in smaller intimate venues. It allows us to connect with the audience more and share the stories that go along with the songs. It also allows us the opportunity to share some of our more low key songs and ballads that we don’t get to perform all that often,” said Cod front man Andrew Mercer.

Cod Gone Wild is a Celtic fusion band that is focused on giving traditional music a modern edge. The authenticity of it all comes from Mercer (lead vocals and guitar), a transplanted Newfoundlander, who moved to the Okanagan back in 2009. Mercer has brought together talented musicians with various musical backgrounds including folk, rock, classical and jazz to create something unique. For him, it is all about balance.

“Staying true to my roots is very important, so those musical influences will always be front and centre in the music. However, having musicians with different musical backgrounds, allows the band to push the envelope a little bit, try new things and expand our audience.”

The band has already turned many heads on their latest tour, receiving standing ovations and encores night after night and earning airplay across the country for their Christmas album Neighbourhood Rounds. Mercer credits his band.

“These guys and gal are so talented and professional. You just know every show is going to be a good show, no matter where we are or what the circumstances. We are really looking forward to hitting the stage at the Powerhouse Theatre to play all of our Irish favourites, and also to share some music with our fans that they may have not heard before.”

Joining Cod Gone Wild for a special performance will be the Okanagan Celtic Choir. The Celtic Choir is a four-part choir under the direction of Mercer that focuses on Celtic and folk music. The choir will open the show and will be sure to impress the audience with their beautiful harmonies.

Tickets for the show are available through Ticket Seller at www.ticketseller.ca, by phone at 250-549-SHOW or at the box office located at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are $30 (advance) and $35 at the door (if available).

Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available before the show and at intermission.

