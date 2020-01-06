Okanagan Concert Guide for the first quarter of 2020

Live music acts such as the Jim Cuddy Band, Theory of a Deadman and Dan Mangan will play the Okanagan in the coming months

The Okanagan often plays host to many significant touring acts both young and old.

Here is a list of some notable artists making their way to the Okanagan in the first quarter of 2020.

The Jim Cuddy Band – Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

As one half of one of Blue Rodeo’s songwriting partnership, Jim Cuddy has one of the most recognizable voices in Canadian music thanks to omnipresent hits such as “Try,” “5 Days In May,” and “Bad Timing.” As a group Blue Rodeo has sold over 5 million records world-wide.

Jauz – Friday, Jan. 24 at Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna

Big-name bass house DJ, Jauz, has announced he will be bringing his beats to Kelowna as part of his Dangerous Waters Tour. Jauz has created a name for himself in the world of electronic dance music, combining heavy bass cuts from the ’80s and 90s with genres of pop and hip-hop.

Fireside Festival 2020 – Friday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 26 in Kelowna

The three-day festival will be held from Jan. 24 to 26, hosting acoustics in the day time, hip hop artists and DJs at night and concluding with the main event on Sunday which features solo and group acts across genres.

Theory of a Deadman – Monday, Feb. 3 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Theory of a Deadman is a Canadian rock band from Delta, British Columbia. Formed in 2001, the band is currently signed to Roadrunner Records as well as 604 Records. The band also includes traits of other music styles, such as country and acoustic, as well as their post-grunge and alternative rock base. They have had eight top 10 hits on the US Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, including three No. 1 hits, “Bad Girlfriend”, “Lowlife” and “Rx (Medicate)”.

Royal Tusk – Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna

Royal Tusk is a Canadian rock band from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, consisting of Daniel Carriere (vocals), Quinn Cyrankiewicz (guitar), Sandy MacKinnon (bass), and Calen Stuckel (drums).

Gord Bamford and Jesse Moskaluke – Friday, Mar. 27 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

Gord Bamford is an Australian-Canadian country music singer.[1] He has released eight studio albums. Alberta-raised Bamford, stands as one of the most decorated artists in Canadian country music with an impressive 26 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) awards, multi JUNO nominations and the only two-time winner of Nashville’s Country Music Association (CMA) Global Country Artist of the Year award.

Dan Mangan – Sunday, Apr. 12 at Kelowna Community Theatre

Dan Mangan is a Vancouver-based Canadian musician. He has also been a contributing writer for The Guardian’s Arts section, Montecristo Magazine and Huffington Post Canada, and has won two Juno Awards.

For more concert listings and ticket purchases visit songkick.com

