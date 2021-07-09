Okanagan Adventure Park opens in Kelowna

The park aims to provide challenging outdoor fun for Okanagan residents of all ages

A new adventure park is bringing outdoor family fun to Kelowna families and residents of all ages.

Okanagan Adventure Park opened its doors on July 9.

The aerial adventure park features treetop obstacles, a zipline tour around the Okanagan Valley and a canyon swing that can go at almost 100 km/h. It’s located on 5983 Highway 33, just a few minutes east of Kelowna.

“It’s an amazing way to get outside and challenge yourself. The adventure course has several difficulty levels, so you can really push yourself as much as you want to,” said head of marketing Jonathan Cheng.

The canyon swing is the park’s main attraction. The swing hoists visitors high into the air then drops them into a wide swing into the Okanagan Valley at almost 100 km/h, said Cheng. The swing is not currently available but will be open in the next two weeks.

“Ideal for parties, team building events, dates and more, the attractions at Okanagan Adventure Park stand out as a great way to get outside after a long period of being cooped up at home,” wrote the park in a media release.

Those interested can visit okanaganadventurepark.com for more information.

