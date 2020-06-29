Volunteers Karen (from left), Linda and Bev, work to ready the The Village Gallery and Monahsee Arts Council office for reopening July 2, 2020. (Monashee Arts Council photo)

North Okanagan Art Gallery dusts off from COVID-19 for reopening

Vernon Silver Star Quilters featured in the July exhibit

After a three-month closure due to the coronavirus, The Village Gallery in downtown Lumby will reopen on July 2 with a new art show from QuArtz, the quilting arts subgroup of Vernon Silver Star Quilters.

The QuAtrz show features art quilters who have incorporated tea bags (yes, tea bags) into their art pieces. For the 2018-19 year, each quilter used their artistic imagination in a theme along with the application of monthly techniques to create their unique art piece.

“This is a delightful show of about 17 larger pieces as well as art cards, art tags and more,” quilter and Lumby show organizer Linda Kuraoka said. “It will appeal to quilters, fabric artists, multimedia artists and of course, tea lovers of all ages.”

Some pieces will be for sale while others are simply on display to complete the show.

The QuArtz rendition of Tea Bag Art will be on display for the month of July at The Village Gallery, 1975 Vernon St. Lumby. Health and safety procedures including hand-sanitizing, physical distancing, non-touch payment, and plexiglass barriers will be in place.

The Village Gallery is grateful to their landlord, suppliers, and individual donors who supported the gallery through three months of expenses while closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the past seven years, The Village Gallery had been operated by the Lumby Arts Co-op with over 2,000 volunteer hours given by a small group of artists. During this time, the Co-op re-assessed the feasibility of re-opening under COVD-19 restrictions. The group decided to approach the Monashee Arts Council (MAC) with a proposal to make the Gallery more sustainable as a non-profit gallery under the MAC umbrella.

“We are pleased Co-op members will continue being involved in presenting shows in the Gallery under the Monashee Arts Council’s operation, and that the Gallery will still have a home in Lumby,” Arts Co-op chairperson Robin LeDrew said.

Gallery hours are Monday-Saturday, 10-4 p.m., starting July 2. Guests are encouraged to call ahead to schedule time in the gallery at 778-473-3029.

“Artists have been attracted to this valley as a place to live and keeping this gallery open will allow for greater exposure to their work as well as be an asset to the community,” Monashee Arts Council president Nick Hodge said. “I am grateful to Robin and Linda and so many volunteers for being willing to get it re-started.”

The Monashee Arts Council is a non-profit society established in 1999. MAC revenue is generated from members, programs, donors, and grants. Their mandate includes education about visual, literary and performing arts, sponsoring cultural events, and promoting economic development by assisting individual artists, artisans, performers, and creators of artistic works. The Council has applied to obtain charitable status.

READ MORE: Coldstream painter’s art show marks gallery’s 15th year in Vernon

READ MORE: Significance on display at Lake Country Art Gallery

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
India artist leaves legacy after Vernon visit cut short by COVID

Just Posted

India artist leaves legacy after Vernon visit cut short by COVID

Clay journals experiences transitioning from winter to spring, on exhibit

Morning Start: Flying is greener than you think

Your morning start for Monday, June 29, 2020

More rain, more wind for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada calling for rain and wind Sunday, but a nice looking week lies ahead

North Westside residents can drop off household hazardous waste

Goods will be collected at North Westside Transfer Station Saturday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WATCH: Lake Country brings the show to you with Sidewalk Concert series

The show must go on amid COVID-19 and the District of Lake Country figured out how to do it safely

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

Tear gas deployed in North Okanagan on wanted man

Large police presence in Enderby June 27 as suspect hides out in apartment

Summerland electrical worker responds quickly to house fire

Incident occurred June 24 following lightning strike in Garnet Valley area

Skatepark petition by Kelowna teen earns thousands of signatures

The petition calls for a new skatepark to be built in the Lower Mission area

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

North Okanagan Art Gallery dusts off from COVID-19 for reopening

Vernon Silver Star Quilters featured in the July exhibit

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Most Read