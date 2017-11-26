Kelowna folk duo Tiger Moon is slated to play for Record City and SMG Endeavour’s Friends of the Okanagan Concert Series Jan. 13. (Photo submitted)

New concert series supports Okanagan talent

SMG Endeavours and Record City have teamed up to present the Friends of the Okanagan Concert Series

It’s about giving local talent a chance to shine.

That’s the motive behind Record City and SMG Endeavours new Friends of the Okanagan Locals Concert Series, which kicks off Dec. 2.

“While Christmas is one of the busiest times of year all around, it is a slow season for touring artists as most people want to be home and close to family,” said Steve Gosselin, SMG Endeavours founder. “The Friends of the Okanagan Concert Series has the intention of both showcasing our local talent and giving them an opportunity to earn a little Christmas bonus while we’re at it.”

Unlike with many of the shows that pass through town, where touring acts headline and locals are hired as support, the duo created the series with the intention of putting locals first.

“This is a chance for our local favorites to get the spotlight,” Gosselin said. “This series features Vernon, Kelowna, Salmon Arm and other proximate towns’ favorite artists like Tiger Moon, Daysormay (formerly //AMISTAD//), Bad Mantis and several others with a couple of touring exceptions.”

Concert Series Lineup (subject to change):

Dec. 2 — Meteor Tree with Earnest Anyway

Dec. 9 — Kelowna Busker, Origami Army and Tomek Maciasek

Dec. 16 — Acoustic Noire and other locals

Dec. 23 — Daysormay(//AMISTAD//) with Windmills

Dec. 31 — New Years/That Awful Rhythm/Bad Mantis/Vernonite TBA

Jan. 6 — Noble Son w/ Naomi Jane Shore & Angelica Thrift

Jan. 13 — Tiger Moon w/ Mountain Sound

Jan. 20 — The Maple Keys w/ Uncle Brad

Jan. 27 — Wise Youngblood w/ Karmaduke

Ticket pricing and event information is available through each event’s Facebook page. All shows start at 8 p.m. A full series pass will be available soon for $60.

