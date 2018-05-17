National Caesar Day has arrived

These are some of the best places to indulge in Kelowna

It’s National Caesar Day and to mark the occasion, I have scoured Instagram to put together the ultimate list of the best Caesar’s in Kelowna, worthy of the ‘gram.

First let me tell you a little bit about the Canadian classic cocktail so that you can impress your friends with your knowledge. The Caesar was invented in 1969 by Walter Chell who worked at the Calgary Inn (today is the Westin Hotel) in Calgary. The cocktail was developed as a signature drink for the Calgary Inn’s Italian restaurant, and the crimson drink became infamous. The Clamato juice was created from clam juice and mixed with tomato juice until the perfect blend was achieved, mixed in with a little (or a lot) of vodka and seasonings.

I have worked in restaurants for most of my life and let me share with you my garnishing secrets: Rim your glass with caesar salt, fill the glass with ice, pour three ounces of vodka, add a splash of clamato, also a little bit of the brine from the olive jar, give three shakes of the worcestershire bottle, seven of the tabasco bottle, a crack of fresh pepper, a pinch of seasoning salt, four olives on a skewer, each olive with one side coated in the caesar rim salt, garnish with three fresh limes and enjoy!

Now that I have thoroughly elevated your caesar knowledge and told you my secrets you are ready for the caesar list to end all caesar lists. I have also paired some of the Caesar drinks with a Caesar salad so that you can drink responsibly. You’re welcome.

1. Sammy J’s Grill and Bar, West Kelowna

monday was this good 👅💦

A post shared by stacie 🌱 (@stacie_wats) on

2. Smack DAB at Manteo Resort, Kelowna

Our crazy good caesar photo by @adri_formo #crazygoodfood

A post shared by Smack DAB (@smackdabmanteo) on

3.Kelly O’Bryan’s Restaurant

4. Central Kitchen & Bar, Kelowna

5.The FSH, Kelowna

what's brunch without a caesar

A post shared by Emilie Sarkissian (@emiliesark) on

6.Earls On Top Kelowna

7. Krafty Kitchen Bar, Kelowna

8. Cactus Club, Kelowna

9. Celebrate at home and pick up your own locally made Caesar Mix at Okangan Spirits, Kelowna

Enjoy National Caesar day responsibly, is there somewhere else you would suggest? Let me know.

