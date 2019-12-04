Morning start: Did you know Santa recieved a U.S. pilot’s licence?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

In case you were ever concerned that Kris Kringle might not actually be certified to lead a team of reindeer across the globe, have no fear. He actually received his flying licence in 1927.

Fun fact of the day:

Tucked away in the U.S. Library of Congress is a 1927 photo of Santa Claus receiving an airplane pilot’s license from then Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Aeronautics, William P. MacCracken. Also in the photo is Clarence M. Young, Director of Aeronautics for the Department of Commerce. Airway maps and the assurance that lights would be illuminating the skies on Christmas were also given to St. Nick.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Wednesday will see a chance of showers or flurries as will Friday and Saturday with Thursday providing a day of sun for the interior.

In Salmon Arm:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A $1 million grant will allow the Victoria Hand Project to offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America.

Video of the day:

Check out how the world’s smallest Christmas card was made!

Read more: Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Read more: Group of Kelowna residents supportive of Costco move

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.