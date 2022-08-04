Matt Maeson, Reklaws to headline Kelowna’s Denim on the Diamond

Crowds pack King Stadium at the 2018 Denim on the Diamond show in downtown Kelowna. The 1-day festival returns Aug. 31. (Denim on the Diamond Facebook)

Denim on the Diamond is back for its fourth year, and it’s bringing with it a packed lineup.

Hosted at King Stadium in Kelowna for what will be the first two-day festival in the event’s history, ‘Hallucinogenics’ singer Matt Maeson will headline the first night on Sept. 2, along with Canadian acts like The Blue Stones and Delaney Jane.

Sibling duo The Reklaws will be front and centre on Sept. 3, accompanied by the likes of JJ Wilde and Tebey.

The company behind the event, Thick as Thieves Entertainment, has been busy in 2022, hosting The Arkells at Big White in April and most recently producing the Island Time festival at Waterfront Park last month.

READ MORE: Kelowna Community Theatre celebrating 60 years of success

READ MORE: Crack a cold one anytime of the day at Kelowna’s first kombucha bar

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownamusic festivals