Make your backyard Lake Country’s hottest summer concert venue

Grants up to $500 are available through Backyard Concert Micro-Grants

Turn your backyard into a concert venue this summer with micro-grants from Lake Country Arts Council and the District of Lake Country.

The grants will cover up to 70 per cent of costs to hire a local performer to a maximum of $500.

“Backyard concerts are a great way to connect with neighbours and support our local musicians,” said LCAC President, James Dow. “The idea is for the Lake Country Arts Council to act as a facilitator between local musicians and homeowners.”

Grant applications are available online and the funds will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

