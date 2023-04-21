Songs from Shania Twain and Patsy Cline are among the hits performed by the Louisiana Hayride Show May 5 in Vernon. (Contributed)

Louisiana Hayride Show returns to roots in Okanagan Shuswap

Be transported back in time with tribute artists, live band performing classic hits

Get transported back in time with the Louisiana Hayride Show.

The live musical show featuring tribute artists and a live band is coming to the Okanagan-Shuswap. Stops include Lake Country on May 4 at the Creekside Theatre and Vernon on May 5 at the Performing Arts Centre. Salmon Arm’s hayride goes on at the Song Sparrow Hall on May 7 and a show in Oliver at the Venables Theatre is scheduled for the next day.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The Louisiana Hayride Show began in March 2010, performing across Western Canada. In addition to classic music, the show includes comedic artists and historical tidbits about the songs and stories performed.

Iconic stars like Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynne, Ray Orbison and Shania Twain will be represented, performing well-known hits.

“After 13 years and over 500 shows in theatres all across Western Canada, the show is still going strong,” said Gil and Lori Risling, owners/operators/producers/performers.

“And it all started March 10, 2010 at the little Shuswap theatre in Salmon Arm and later, the Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon.”

This will be the 13th show in Vernon but for those who have seen this production before, the show is always adding new and fun material to keep you surprised and entertained from start to finish.

Visit hayrideshow.com to see the full schedule of shows across B.C. and Alberta and to buy tickets.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Jazz Club welcomes Juno-award winning pianist

READ MORE: Shuswap’s Blu and Kelly Hopkins vying for Okanagan people’s choice award

Entertainment

 

Songs from Shania Twain are among the classic hits coming to the Vernon Performing Arts Centre stage May 5. (Louisiana Hayride Show photo)

Songs from Patsy Cline are among the classic hits coming to the Vernon Performing Arts Centre stage May 5. (Louisiana Hayride Show photo)

